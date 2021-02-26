eBoost Price Up 176.7% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 176.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $1,666.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00366642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

