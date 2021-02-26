Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Echo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,829,781 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.