EchoLink (EKO) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $905,408.53 and approximately $107,421.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00715746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00030166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003774 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

