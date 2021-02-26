ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at TD Securities

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECNCF. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.93.

Shares of ECNCF stock remained flat at $$6.46 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

