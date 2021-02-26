ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $9.50 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

ECNCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ECN Capital stock remained flat at $$6.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

