ECN Capital’s (ECNCF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ECNCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ECNCF remained flat at $$6.46 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

