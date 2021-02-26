Ecobalt Solutions (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) Trading Down 1.8%

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 81,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 149,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Ecobalt Solutions (OTCMKTS:ECSIF)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

