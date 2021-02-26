Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total transaction of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $211.14. 14,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.45 and a 200 day moving average of $208.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

