Edgeless (EDG) Reaches One Day Volume of $29.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $558,891.61 and $29.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.71 or 0.00719512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00030528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00035308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00060083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

