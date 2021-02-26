Edgeware Market Cap Tops $103.71 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $103.71 million and $1.32 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,046,599,845 coins and its circulating supply is 5,444,705,938 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.