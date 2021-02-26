Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.
EIX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.
Edison International Company Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.