Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

EIX stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.46.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

