Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $4,897,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 91,908 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

