Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 20,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $800,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,178.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,229 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

