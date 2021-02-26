Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $92.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

