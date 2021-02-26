Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.95.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 162.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

