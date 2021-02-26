Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.06.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

