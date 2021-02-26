Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.06.
ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,129,631 shares of company stock worth $161,747,140. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Elastic stock opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.