Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

NYSE:EGO traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. 3,715,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EGO shares. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.