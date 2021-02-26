Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $14.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.33. 24,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

