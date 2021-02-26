Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,323 shares of company stock worth $28,511,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.55. 467,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,526. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

