Element Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.4% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,049.1% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 143,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 136,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

