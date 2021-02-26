Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 446.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after buying an additional 424,904 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after buying an additional 431,838 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 894,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 763,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after buying an additional 167,101 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,609,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

