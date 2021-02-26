Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,625. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

