Element Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 222,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,001. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

