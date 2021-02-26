Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,039. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

