Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,045.15. 80,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,294. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,933.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,709.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.