Elliot Favus Sells 145,500 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 1,150,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,645. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $904.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVXL. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

