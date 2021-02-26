Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading 14.2% Higher

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) traded up 14.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.51. 385,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 77,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

