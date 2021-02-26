Elrond (EGLD) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.31 billion and $314.42 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $135.61 or 0.00284565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007738 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00069362 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $961.03 or 0.02016679 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,259,242 coins and its circulating supply is 17,026,087 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

