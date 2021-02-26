Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $6.20. Eltek shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 173,538 shares.

The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eltek by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

