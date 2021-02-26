Elysian (ELY) Market Cap Reaches $103,414.51

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Elysian has a market cap of $103,414.51 and $95,759.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.