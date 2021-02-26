Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.51.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,862,000. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

