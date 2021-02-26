EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.20-6.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.20 to $6.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. 415,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

