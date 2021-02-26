EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.30. EMCORE shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 482,185 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMKR. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,789 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 408,248 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

