Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.45, with a volume of 311329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.52.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Endava by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Endava by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Endava by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 121,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Endava by 106.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

