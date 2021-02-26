Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Endeavour Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

