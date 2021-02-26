Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of ENDP stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 8,988,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,481,377. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.