Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Hits $25.18 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.79 or 0.00462156 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00032787 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002661 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.52 or 0.03201383 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.