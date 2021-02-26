Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE:EFX traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$778.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.28. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

