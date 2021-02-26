Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENRFF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

