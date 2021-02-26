Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to $9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.33% from the company’s current price.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.02.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

