Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.23 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $83.06 million and $3.23 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00261459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $952.02 or 0.02085161 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,489,355 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.