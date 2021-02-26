Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce sales of $516.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.30 million and the highest is $517.59 million. Entegris posted sales of $412.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 16.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,494,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,914,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 183.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,230,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,510,000 after buying an additional 796,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 3,402.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 737,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,852,000 after purchasing an additional 716,782 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

