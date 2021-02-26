Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.49

Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.49 and traded as high as C$0.70. Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 224,046 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (ETG.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$124.57 million and a P/E ratio of -19.71.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

