Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.42. 651,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,406,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enveric Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines to enhance quality of life for cancer patients. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma, and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is based in Naples, Florida.

