Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

NYSE ENV traded down $15.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

