Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Down 20% on Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $91.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $64.02. Approximately 5,254,360 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 878% from the average daily volume of 537,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 312.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

