EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,255,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $72.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

