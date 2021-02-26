EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Down 8.5%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares were down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.42 and last traded at $64.56. Approximately 9,256,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,000,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

