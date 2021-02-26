Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 10.8%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.26. 1,190,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,143,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

