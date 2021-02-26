EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $323,855.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.66 or 0.00492704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00082291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00075094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.81 or 0.00476367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

